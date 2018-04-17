Murder of Nigerian singer, daughter: Autopsy indicts Danish husband - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Murder of Nigerian singer, daughter: Autopsy indicts Danish husband – Vanguard
Murder of Nigerian singer, daughter: Autopsy indicts Danish husband
Vanguard
LAGOS—The report of the autopsy conducted on the corpse of 37-year-old Nigerian artiste, Zainab Nielsen, a.k.a. Alizeee, has shown that she was hit in the head. This is just as forensic investigations also revealed that blood stains were wiped off the …
