Musa finds scoring form at CSKA Moscow — Nigeria Today

Musa finds scoring form at CSKA Moscow

Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa continues to stake a claim for a spot in Gernot Rohr’s squad for the FIFA 2018 World Cup by scoring a brace in his club’s 2-1 win over Krasnodar yesterday.

Following his brace of assists against Amkar Perm on Wednesday, the Super Eagles attacker continued in his rich vein of form as Viktor Goncharenko’s men secured their second successive win.

After a goalless affair in the first half, Yury Gazinskiy’s 53rd-minute goal put the visitors ahead but Musa’s efforts in the 73rd and 85th minute turned the tide around for the Red-Blues who clinched their 15th league of the season.

Since his arrival from Leicester City in January, the former VVV-Venlo player has provided two assists and three goals in seven league matches.

CSKA Moscow moved to the second spot in the Russian top-flight table with 51 points from 27 games five points adrift of league leaders Lokomotiv Moscow.

The post Musa finds scoring form at CSKA Moscow appeared first on Vanguard News.

