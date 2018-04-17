Musa promises more goals after opening account in Russia — Nigeria Today

Musa promises more goals after opening account in Russia

Super Eagles’ and CSKA Moscow forward, Ahmed Musa has promised to bang in more goals after scoring his first goal in the Russian Premier League since his return to CSKA Moscow, AOIFootball.com reports.

Musa, who is on loan from former English Premier League champions, Leicester City, secured a point for his club against Sylvester Igbonu’s UFA FC after lashing on a loose ball in the 78th minute, his first for CSKA this season.

The former VVV Venlo speed demon has however promised to get more goals before the end of the season.

“It is a good feeling to have scored for my club. I always want to score but you know, if the goals don’t come, you have to keep trying and that is what I will continue to do,” Musa said.

Since joining on loan in January, Musa has scored twice for CSKA, with the other goal coming against Lyon in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr has refused to criticize Ahmed Musa, following his conflict with the CSKA Moscow coach Viktor Goncharenko in the 25th round of matches in the Russian Premier League.

It would be recalled that the Leicester City loanee was not pleased that he was substituted in the 58th minute against Dynamo Moscow and refused to shake hands with the Belarusian manager when he left the pitch.

Though Rohr has publicly defended Musa, the German should be aware of his disciplinary problems, with the striker threatening to quit the Super Eagles camp after the captain’s armband was handed to Eddy Onazi before the friendly against Senegal in March 2017.

”We do not know what happened between Musa and Goncharenko, so we cannot comment on the incident with the handshake,” Rohr told Championat.com’s Daniil Borozdin.

”I will only note that Ahmed is a very disciplined player and an important member of the Nigerian national team.

”This is one of our most experienced players, the team leader. Never before has he been seen in the negative impact on our team.”

Musa has scored two goals in eleven starts for CSKA Moscow since his return to the capital outfit in the January transfer window.

The post Musa promises more goals after opening account in Russia appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

