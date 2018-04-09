 Musalia Mudavadi confesses he never believed in the swearing-in of Raila Odinga - Tuko.co.ke — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Musalia Mudavadi confesses he never believed in the swearing-in of Raila Odinga – Tuko.co.ke

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Tuko.co.ke

Musalia Mudavadi confesses he never believed in the swearing-in of Raila Odinga
Tuko.co.ke
While things continue to fall apart in the opposition coalition National Super Alliance (NASA), Musalia Mudavadi reveled his role in the cause of its unstable relationship. The Amani National Congress (ANC) leader said on Sunday, April 8, he was not

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.