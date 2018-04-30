Music: Bigabaz Ft. Danny S – Oja — Nigeria Today

Music: Bigabaz Ft. Danny S – Oja

After serving us with the official music video of Loaded, which was produced by Berry, fast rising talented act Bigabaz surface with brand new street banger entitled OJA.

This fresh tune by Bigabaz features Ege (dribble) crooner Danny S. Oja is another big thing in the music industry with the trending shaku shaku riddim that will make you leave it on repeat.

Oja by Bigabaz was produced by Drum Phase.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/BigAbaz-ft-Danny-S-Oja.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

