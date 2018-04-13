MUSIC: Bishop – Shiver ft. Small Doctor — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Bishop – Shiver ft. Small Doctor

Kick off your weekend with some smooth afro fusion vibes from Bishop and Small Doctor.

This UK based rising crooner discovered his voice and songwriting talent from an early age. Now making his official debut, the singer/songwriter has released his very first single in “Shiver” featuring Small Doctor.

Bishop’s groove inspired sound of shiver, blends with a grittier Small Doctor tungba take on Shaku Shaku on an Eli produced track.

“Brain Freeze, Shiver / Malaria, Shiver / Pressure, Shiver / Wetin she want, Jungle Fever.” guarantees not only to get you nodding your head but also on the dancing floor. @ludbishop

Take a listen below.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Shiver-Feat.-Small-Doctor.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Bishop – Shiver ft. Small Doctor appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

