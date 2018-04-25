 MUSIC: Bizakeem – Pick Up The Phone — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Bizakeem – Pick Up The Phone

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

High Class Music Empire (HCME) Front runner Akim Yusuf Dusu popularly known by his stage name “BIZAKEEM” is set to drop his debut single titled “PICK UP THE PHONE”.

BIZAKEEM, an Afro pop singer, and a producer is well known for his lyrical prowess and versatility with matured content. The 21yrs old Plateau State born singer grew up in the city of Jos where he has carve a niche for
himself in the entertainment scene and presently based in Lagos.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He has received recommendations from several industry heavyweights and he’s without doubt, one of the next newbies to do it big in 2018.

PICK UP THE PHONE was produced By Bizakeem, mixed and mastered by Indomix.


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Bizakeem – Pick Up The Phone appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.