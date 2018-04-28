MUSIC: Davirex – Better Tension — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Davirex – Better Tension
Davirex is out with his latest studio effort, Here he dishes out a brand new versatile tune which he titled “Better Tension”. Better Tension Sounds clean as the best Davirex effort we’ve heard so far.
The song was produced by Jerrywine. And availble on all digital platforms for download.
Check on it and enjoy!
