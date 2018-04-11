MUSIC: Efya x Mr Eazi – Mame (Give Me) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Efya x Mr Eazi – Mame (Give Me)

With the Recent hit collaboration by Efya and Mr Eazi dubbed “Skin Tight”, which fetched much attention to both parties. Here Efya releases a new song in celebration of her birthday, and it’s titled “Mame”, (which means “give me”). On this one, she features singer Mr Eazi.

The song was produced by MOG Beatz.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Efya-x-Mr-Eazi-–-Mame-Give-Me.mp3

