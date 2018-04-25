MUSIC: Empraiz – Omiomio — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Empraiz – Omiomio

Lagos based gospel Music Minister, music director and songwriter – Emmanuel Olowoyeye popularly known as Empraiz The Bishop of praise pulls all the stops on his newest single ‘Omiomio’ produced by Prince Vibes.

The title – ‘Omiomio’ which loosely translates to sweetness in the English language is an Urhobo slang that has being in use since the beginning of time.

Empraiz has been actively involved in the music ministry for over two decades with appearances within and outside Nigeria, he has been privileged to minister with various notable international artistes like – Sammie Okposo, Samsong, Eben, Frank Edwards, Sinach, MidnightCrew, Tye Tribett, Ron Kenoly, Bob Fits, Alvin Slaughter, Micah Stampley and Byron Cage – just to mention a few.

Empraiz is currently the coordinator of ”Empraiz Live and Loud”, Supernatural Night Of Worship (SNOW) and also the co-organizer of ”Praise Wine Concert” amongst other concerts within and outside Nigeria.

‘Omiomio’ is a song thats will get you on your feet dancing and praising God for His goodness as it is a perfect example of timeless music with modern twist.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Empraiz-Omiomio.mp3

