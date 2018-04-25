MUSIC: Esther Udoh – Who Is This God? — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Esther Udoh – Who Is This God?

United kingdom based Gospel Artist, song writer, Evangelist and a lawyer, Esther Udohreleases new single titled ‘Who Is This God?’.

Esther Udoh is widely known as an Inspirational speaker, Human Right activist and legal practitioner. A virtuous woman who loves to help the less privilege through her NGO (Nigerian Citizens Advice Organisation).

She founded “New Generation Crew”, a praise and worship team lifting up the banner of Christ as a true worshippers. In this new single, Barrister Esther describe the Almighty God in style.

She delivers the year’s most uplifting and honest songs; produced by the super-talented producer “Sofiri Stewart (Stewart Records) London.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Esther-Udoh-Who-Is-This-God.mp3

