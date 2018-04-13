MUSIC: Fk – Searching — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Fk – Searching

HOT new afro vibes from talented Singer – Rapper FK who recently dropped a banging rap song titled “AJ flow”.

Here Fk proves his versatility and dishes us with a sweet sensational, well composed song titled “Searching” a song to spice up your day, the song was produced by Yungtrill and this song is sure going to be on our playlist for awhile.

Follow Fk on all social media platforms @Emini_Fk

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/FK-_-Searching-prod.-by-YungTrill.mp3

