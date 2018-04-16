MUSIC: Gasky Ft. Lil Kesh – Gbowo — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Gasky Ft. Lil Kesh – Gbowo

Coded money entertainment front Famous Stephen with stage name Gasky comes out with his first single for 2018 featuring Yagi level boss Lil Kesh on a track which they titled Gbowo, the song was produced by young John the wicked producer and was mixed and mastered by Indomix, the visuals will be out in few days.

Follow Gasky on social media:- Instagram :boygasky, Facebook :Gasky king habu, Twitter :officialgasky, Snap chat :boygasky

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Gasky-ft-Lil-Kesh-gbowo-prod-by-young-John-.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

