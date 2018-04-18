MUSIC: Gazzman ft. Sk 2Nice – Balance — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Gazzman ft. Sk 2Nice – Balance

It’s Another Brand-new Single From Moses Odidi Popularly Known As “GAZZMAN”. Gazzman Is Another Dope Versatile Artiste Who Hails From Edo State. Nigeria.

Music Has Really Be Part Of Him From His Tender Age. He Is A Rapper, A Singer And Also Loves Dancing. Here Is Another Banging Hit Single From GAZZMAN And Here He Featured “SK 2NICE” Titled #Balance.

Listen,Download And Enjoy.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Gazzman-ft.-Sk-2Nice-Balance.mp3

