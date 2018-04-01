MUSIC: Gbasky – Aimasiko — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Gbasky – Aimasiko

After the successful release of his first single of 2018 titled “Gradually”, the songwriter, performing and recording artist Adepoju Adeyinka Oluwabusayo professionally known as “Gbasky”, rides out with a Kunle Badmus produced single titled “Aimasiko”.

Aimasiko which is a Yoruba word for “Impatience” is a song dedicated to every young hustler out there, working tirelessly to make a life for themselves irrespective of the odds against them and in due time things will fall in place.

Gbasky intends to keep his fans and listeners busy with scheduled good music this year and penultimately release an EP.

Get connected with Gbasky via Twitter @Gbasky_ and Instagram via @gbasky_.

AUDIO HERE

