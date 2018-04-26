MUSIC: Haja Black – InBoX — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Haja Black – InBoX

Oasismusicgroup presents Haja black the debut banger of the year titled #InBoX. We are fit to tell you that this would be one of the best shaku shaku Track of the year.

Hajablack of @oasismusicgroup who has promised to delight us with his good music back to back has decided to bless our ear-ways with a good reason to dance.

From his freestyles, you can tell that @hajablack has a lot to offer the nigerian music industry.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Haja-Black-InBoX.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

