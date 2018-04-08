MUSIC: Holla – Believe (soco cover) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Holla – Believe (soco cover)

The music addict hit maker is what they tag him, NASIRUDEEN FARUK OLADIMEJI popularly known as HOLLA (BABA DUDU IN CHARGE ) is no doubt a talented rap artiste who has been consistence in making music ranging from pop to Afro pop ,HOLLA is a rapper , singer and a song writer who has been up for hits upon hits , he is here with a banging follow up single on Star boy wizkid soco instrumental Titled BELIEVE , download listen enjoy and share



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Holla_Believe.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Holla – Believe (soco cover) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

