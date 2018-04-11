MUSIC: JFK Ochonu – Addiction — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: JFK Ochonu – Addiction
Afro-hiphop/RnB artist Jerry Ochonu a vibrant and upcoming artiste simply known as JFK is one everybody has to watch out for. His first single “Addiction” is a heart warming love song that will make you fall in love and sure want to take your mama out. JFK has promised to deliver good music back to back and never a dulling moment for his fans, Expect more from this unrelenting act.
Hip hops very own, a great contender in the music scene this song will get you off your heels.
Song Produced by MACKZIMUX
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: JFK Ochonu – Addiction appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!