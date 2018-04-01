MUSIC: Jon Zest Ft Oladips – Alert — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Jon Zest Ft Oladips – Alert

After the release of CHANUZO both the Audio and Video currently enjoying massive airplay nationwide. CABS ROCK ENTERTAINMENT Ninja “Jon Zest” ( OMO ATTAH) drops another banger for the street titled “ALERT” which features the rave of the moment LALA KUKU LALA crooner “OLADIPS”. The song was produced by Abuja based Producer Mr Lekki and was mixed and mastered by SoundandMe. Believe me there is nothing like Getting ALERT.

LIKE IN THE LYRICS IN JON ZEST VOICE.

We go blow no be say na like Boko haram

Every night and day omoh we dey receive alert

Na our time Angel Michael don dey blow alarm

Na why you dey see us every September we dey Salah around.

Download below and don’t forget to share with friends.

FOLLOW on IG and Twitter @jonzestofficial

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Jon-Zest-ft-Oladips-_-Alert.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Jon Zest Ft Oladips – Alert appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

