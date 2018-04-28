MUSIC: Kahli Abdu – Lonely Girls Club — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Kahli Abdu – Lonely Girls Club

Nigerian-born artist & producer Kahli Abdu returns with his new single, Lonely Girls Club, the follow-up to last summer’s Romantic Girl, which Fader called “a sweet tune that’s bright and alluring”.

The second single off his forthcoming project “Book of Solomon,” Lonely Girls Club is a groovy melancholic tune that marries catchy melodies with Afrobeat rhythms, which has become Kahli’s signature sound that he’s termed Exotic Pop. The song was produced by Kahli Abdu & Brooklyn-based musician Michael Behari.

Download & Listen below

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Kahli_Abdu_-_Lonely_Girls_Club_.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

