MUSIC: Keri Milz – Agbawo (Prod. By Dumas) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Keri Milz – Agbawo (Prod. By Dumas)

Fast rising singer KERI MILZ is not resting on her oars as she releases her 2018 debut single titled “AGBAWO” produced by Dumas.

Fresh from the Oven with the New School Swag, she has a unique style of delivery that is capable of capturing the attention of everyone… Download and Listen, you will be glad you did.

IG. @iamkeri_milz



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/KERI-AGBAWO.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Keri Milz – Agbawo (Prod. By Dumas) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

