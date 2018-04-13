MUSIC: Kush Werey Ft. Johnsynarno – Awon Temi (Prod By. Sensebeatz) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Kush Werey Ft. Johnsynarno – Awon Temi (Prod By. Sensebeatz)
Unsigned Elegushu Act, Kush Werey features Johnsynarno on new street rap tune titled, “Awon Temi”
Kush Wehrey is no doubt a force to be reckoned with, as he kicks start the year with a new Street Rap Tune titled “Awon Temi” which features the fast rising act “Johnsynarno” from same hood.
