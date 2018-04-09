MUSIC: LFK – Raba — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: LFK – Raba

New music sensation, LFK @lfkofficial is a gifted singer and rapper, an eccentric creative, and spontaneous songwriter who hails from Anambra State.

He bares his soul on his sensationally emoting wound with good vibes, which thematically centers on an ironically twisted love and a success story.

Here’s a new hot jam coming from Chitufor Bright musically known as LFK @lfkofficial, who has been doing music and went solo but this year 2018, he’s back for good to the music scene and has now come out with this banging track with shaku Shaku flare,love and jubilation on it. The colorful tune RABA was produced by C Melony Sound Freak, mixing and mastering credits to @officialcmelony Coded Prod.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/RABA-LFK.mp3

