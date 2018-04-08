MUSIC: Major Rack$ – Show Me — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Major Rack$ – Show Me

It’s no news that Major Rack$ has been feeding the Audience with good music for the past 4months and his versatility on those songs he dropped was really amazing, He is putting out his first single of the year and it sounds so nice. The Hook captured my ears and am stuck on the song, let us know what you think about the song.

The song was produced by Michael Excel. Listen and share with your friends, don’t forget to drop a comment.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Show-me-_3.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Major Rack$ – Show Me appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

