MUSIC: May Owoyele – Go — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: May Owoyele – Go
With sweet guitar melodies laced with high-quality lyrics. May Owoyele is back with what appears to be one of his most well composed musical pieces. If you ask me, its a jam for days. Check it out for yourself and be the judge of that, though.
Comments
