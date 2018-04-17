MUSIC: Maytronomy – M M M (Prod. TK) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Maytronomy – M M M (Prod. TK)

Versatile Rapper,singer/song writer MAYTRONOMY who has written songs for the likes of Yemi Alade, Tolu (Project Fame S3) IDYL (winner of The voice S3) SHiiKANE, Tkross, Soti, Kayode, Tonye Garrick ,Dipp and a few others. Is back and shaking things with his new single M M M.

As usual,he goes on to show his humorous side as well as his witticism.

This banging tune was produced by TK (Mixed and Mastered by Magickal mix) Is this song actually talking about the M M M we all know? or this paparticular M M M stands for something else! there’s only one way to find out.

Hit the download button and check it out. For more updates on what the Artist Maytronomy Is upto.

follow on IG/TW – @maytronomy. Enjoy.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Maytronomy-mmm.mp3

&NBSP;

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Maytronomy – M M M (Prod. TK) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

