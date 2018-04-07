MUSIC: Mitch – Slide To Unlock — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Mitch – Slide To Unlock

Following the release of the Surface EP last year by Mitch, he releases a heart-throbbing song for the heart and the soul. Here’s a song about love by one who was loved.

Keep up with @mitch_angelo on twitter and instagram. Listen up folks!

Download SLIDE TO UNLOCK Here

Download SLIDE TO UNLOCK Here

The post MUSIC: Mitch – Slide To Unlock appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

