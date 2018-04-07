 MUSIC: Mitch – Slide To Unlock — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Mitch – Slide To Unlock

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Following the release of the Surface EP last year by Mitch, he releases a heart-throbbing song for the heart and the soul. Here’s a song about love by one who was loved.

Keep up with @mitch_angelo on twitter and instagram. Listen up folks!

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Download SLIDE TO UNLOCK Here

 

Download SLIDE TO UNLOCK Here

The post MUSIC: Mitch – Slide To Unlock appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.