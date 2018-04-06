MUSIC: Mya K – Fall Apart — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Mya K – Fall Apart

Picking up right where she left off with the excellent projects (Unconditional love ft Reminisce, Special Friend & My Dj), R&B Mya K returns with the blissful new single “Fall Apart.”

This track marks the next stage in the musical evolution of Mya K, her vocals are like the smoothest liquor that can spread into any space and fill it up. She returns to the scene to express her passion and control in this delivery of her uniquely soulful voice.

This young Singer Songwriter pitches her claim in the art of songwriting in this captivating lyricism. In ‘Fall Apart’ she draws from her emotional imagination to evoke what we all can experience when vulnerable.

Check out her new single and official lyric video coming soon!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Mya-K-Fall-Apart.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Mya K – Fall Apart appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

