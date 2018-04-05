 MUSIC: Nathan Walid – Trinidad & Tobago (Remix) [ft. Verse Gunzalo x Loxxy] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Nathan Walid – Trinidad & Tobago (Remix) [ft. Verse Gunzalo x Loxxy]

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

After blessing us with what i would call the best EDM/Pop song of 2017 (Trinidad & Tobago), Nathan Walid returns with the remix!
This time he teams up with R&B singer/rapper ’Verse Gunzalo’ who went in hard and Afro Pop PHcity heavyweight singer ’Loxxy’,
who also delivered well, to give us this amazing remix. Download and share good music!


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post MUSIC: Nathan Walid – Trinidad & Tobago (Remix) [ft. Verse Gunzalo x Loxxy] appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.