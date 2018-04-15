MUSIC: Owen Bright Ft. Tekno – Follow me — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Owen Bright Ft. Tekno – Follow me

Owen Bright has since settled in and is already shooting for the stars in Nigeria as he looks to make his mark over here. His previous singles has being critically acclaimed, and he is now out with something for the ladies and the dance floors from Nigeria to Europe and beyond. The new fire is titled FOLLOW Ft Africa superstar Tekno.

‘Follow’ brings an upbeat melody and rhythmic sound to form an addictive tune that is bound to become a fan favorite. The jam is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon, Spotify, and all other music platforms.

Download and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Follow-me-by-Owen-Bright-feat-Tekno.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Owen Bright Ft. Tekno – Follow me appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

