MUSIC: Page – Shawarma (Prod. Willy F Beat) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Page – Shawarma (Prod. Willy F Beat)

Ghana based Nigerian fast rising rapper/afro pop singer and Avis Records artist “Wellington Page” better known by his stage name “PAGE” is set to drop his first official single title “Shawarma”.

IG: @iampageofficial is a young talented rapper, whom his worked as a versatile artiste, has did well for himself by earning him a recording deal with an international record label IG: @avisrecords.

Get familiar with PAGE official single “Shawarma” the song was produced by “Willy F Beat” Producer of #Shattawale’s new single #Dukui

Download, Listen and share!!!

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/pbihl9wl1b/Page_Sharwa_Prod._Willy_F_.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Page – Shawarma (Prod. Willy F Beat) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

