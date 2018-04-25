Music: Patoranking – Suh Different — Nigeria Today

Music: Patoranking – Suh Different





Amari Music Presents brand new single from Patoranking – “Suh Different”

Shortly after signing two new acts to his Amari Music Imprint, Nigerian Dance hall singer, Patoranking comes through with this new record titled Suh Different.

The new dance hall song was publicised some days back after the singer dropped a snippet of the yet to be released musical video. This new song is a follow up to his March released record “Sunshine”

Enjoy the record below as produced by one of Ghana’s most sought after producers, Mix Master Garzy.





