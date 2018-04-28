 MUSIC: Peter Braille – Accolades (Freestyle) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Peter Braille – Accolades (Freestyle)

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Accolades freestyle by Peter Braille was inspired by the “give me my accolade” quote, currently trending on all social media platforms. The upcoming artist Peter Braille who is very talented and known for his first single ” you can do wetin you wanna” who also hit the entertainment industry with his creativity in his cover for the Rolex song by “Ayo & Theo” produced by PrincetonBeatz ace producer known for producing Phyno’s Oringo, Runtown’s Domot and many more major Nigerian hits. This current shaku shaku Accolades freestyle has hit the media hard and every individual is moving and dancing to it without even knowing. I should say we have to watch out for Peter Bhraille, he might be the next big thing.

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha started the “I deserve some accolades” trend on Instagram after President Muhammadu Buhari suggested during the Commonwealth Business Forum that Nigerian youths were lazy. and sent social media into a frenzy with the #LazyNigerianYouth Hashtag.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Peter Braille, Popular in Lekki, where he has Shutdown Major Events alongside A-list acts Also deserves some accolades, as He has gone one better with This amazing freestyle on a Sense Beats Produced Instrumental.


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Peter Braille – Accolades (Freestyle) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.