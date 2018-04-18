 MUSIC: Randa Eissa – Habibi — Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Randa Eissa – Habibi

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Randa Eissa is an Egyptian music artist born in Saudi Arabia. She’s currently one of the fastest rising stars in Egypt and has eyes on expanding her reach to the rest of the world. Her single “Habibi” tells a romantic tale of a girl in love with her dream man. Expect more work and collaborations from Randa and top African artists very soon.

Listen and Enjoy!

