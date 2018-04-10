 MUSIC: Richy Roo – Kingsway (Prod. By Pbanks) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Richy Roo – Kingsway (Prod. By Pbanks)

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Zaroball Records is thrilled to announce the release of the debut single from its newest signee, Richy Roo titled “KINGSWAY” which is available for streaming and downloads on the digital market. Richy Roo, a young vibrant and versatile maverick, uses his sonorous voice to create a fantastic Afro-pop sound which certainly would be on repeat on your playlist. With a skillfully blended voice and tune, Richy Roo creates a seamless flow that would get fans dancing.

Kingsway is just a step in a promising career. Richy Roo’s incredible talent and positive energy combine to make him one to be on the look for. This single was produced by PBanks. As a label, we are extremely glad to release this huge talent to the Nigerian audience.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

You can follow Richy Roo on Instagram and Twitter @Richyroofficial.

[/audio]

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

The post MUSIC: Richy Roo – Kingsway (Prod. By Pbanks) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.