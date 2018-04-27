MUSIC: Rizzpo Trillion ft. Lazbizi – Leke Leke — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Rizzpo Trillion ft. Lazbizi – Leke Leke

Born Owolabi Akinola, Rizzppo Trillions is one of the brightest artist around today, a dependable and most consistence artist, Rizzppo has worked with many names in the industry, both artists and producers, team up with Lazbizi to give you a love song that will no doupt reunit you to your loved ones, tittle Leke-Leke.

Follow on Twitter; rizzppo_gymm , IG; rizzppotrillions.

Donwload and share.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Rizzpo-Trillion-ft-Lazbizi-Leke-Leke.mp3

