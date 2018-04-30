MUSIC: Saint – African American (Prod. Razz) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Saint – African American (Prod. Razz)

Smash9ja Promotions Presents, Lagos Based Fast Rising Act, “SAINT”, Who Drops A New School AfroVibe Jam Titled “AFRICAN AMERICAN”. Saint is a young gifted Artist, who is so much in love with his musical career. Support by listening to AFRICAN AMERICAN and sharing it.

AFRICAN AMERICAN was produced by Razz and was Mixed and Mastered by Razzdamix. CONNECT WITH SAINT ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

INSTAGRAM: @Solomon_Saint FACEBOOK: Solomon C Ndukwu.

Listen Up!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Saint-African-American.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Saint – African American (Prod. Razz) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

