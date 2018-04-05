MUSIC: Scolash – Bebe Isila (Prod. Ajimovoice) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Scolash – Bebe Isila (Prod. Ajimovoice)

Here Comes Another Dope Hot Club Banging Hit From Global Xplus Alist Artiste “SCOLASH” Titled Bebe Isila This is A Hot New Joint For All Sexy

Ladies And Ballers.

Produced By Ajimovoice and Mixed & Mastered by Magic Boi.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/AUD-20180402-WA0004.mp3

