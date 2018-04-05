MUSIC: Scolash – Bebe Isila (Prod. Ajimovoice) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Scolash – Bebe Isila (Prod. Ajimovoice)
Here Comes Another Dope Hot Club Banging Hit From Global Xplus Alist Artiste “SCOLASH” Titled Bebe Isila This is A Hot New Joint For All Sexy
Ladies And Ballers.
Produced By Ajimovoice and Mixed & Mastered by Magic Boi.
Share,Comment, Download & Enjoy
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Scolash – Bebe Isila (Prod. Ajimovoice) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!