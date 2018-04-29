MUSIC: Sheunakamura – Hasta La Vista — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Sheunakamura – Hasta La Vista
After the release of his previous audio/video titled Thankful which features Mr. Eazi and gained a remarkable airplay on radio, tv stations and on cable.
This rising singer/rapper and one of Banku music’s (Mr Eazi’s Label) flag bearers “Nakamura” is back with a club banger tagged “Hasta La Vista”..(if youve seen terminator judgement day..you’d get what it means).
This jam produced by Major Vyb and Kace Bea, would definitely get you on your feet. Download, enjoy and share your thoughts.
