MUSIC: Sifon – Do 4 Luv — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Sifon – Do 4 Luv

Sifon, one of Nigeria’s most promising hip-hop acts returns to the scene with a brand new banger, “Do 4 Luv”. Sampling 2Pac’s Do 4 Luv, the rapper delivers effortlessly as he recounts all he has done and will do for his love of music as he raps emotionally,

“Sitting here, thinking about this love affair that started years ago, I dey give you my all, my blood and my sweat, my pen and my tears”

Sifon is one rapper to look out for as his style is unique and different because of his blend of English and pidgin in his verses, which he delivers with a smooth flow that really gets you vibing. Currently working on a compilation project, this track serves as one of the warm up tracks to the project and this is definitely heat!! You should definitely connect with him on social media @lifeofnofis.

Vibe to this fire tune

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Sifon-Do-4-Luv.mp3

