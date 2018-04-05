MUSIC: Sista Afia – Slay Queen — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Sista Afia – Slay Queen

Sista Afia is back and this time, she makes her much-awaited single titled “Slay Queen” available to us.

The “Jeje” hitmaker seems to have a lot of energy to spit out this year and “Slay Queen” is of no doubt one of them.

After listening to the song, we can tell for a fact that the song has all it takes to make you move your feet. Sista Afia with her unique voice adds another value to the beat and for the message she is sending in the song, you have to listen and enjoy yourself.

In this song, Sista Afia exposes the lives of Slay Queens, how they make money and the way they treat a man who comes falling for them.

Well, to the ladies, how many of you here are Slay Queens?

Indeed a great message by Sista Afia, and her management, BK Records and Ace Kandi Records promises to release the video for Slay Queen anytime soon.

Production credit goes to the award-winning producer, Willis Beatz.

Let’s take a minute now, and enjoy the audio for “Slay Queen” by Sista Afia from below…

