MUSIC: Skechy – Blessings — Nigeria Today

Oyeyemi Olaide popularly known by his stage name “SKECHY” drops yet another classic single titled “BLESSINGS”. After winning the Artiste of the year in Funaab awards, he has developed his brand to being a force to reckon with in the industry.

The song “BLESSINGS” by Skechy gets its inspiration from his every day life and easily relatable to life as well, despite all the challenges, there are still a lot of rrasons to be grateful to God.

In case you don’t know,Skechy started his music career when he was still in secondary school. He is an Afro-fusion artist. Since then all his songs have been a getting massive love back to back with his mind blowing vocal Strengths.

Blessing is produced by Joh Blaze. Mixed and mastered by:T dot Unbeaten.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Skechy-Blessings.mp3

