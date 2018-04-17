 MUSIC: SlashWisDom ft. Bra Ben – Biakene — Nigeria Today
MUSIC: SlashWisDom ft. Bra Ben – Biakene

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Music

In congruence with his birthday on April 17th; slashWisDom collaborates with the Ghanaian musician, Bra Ben to release this groovy dance tune that definitely will get you on that shaku shaku vibes. You must dance. The song is titled BIAKENE, meaning “be coming” in the Igbo language.

