Music Stars React to Avicii's Death — Nigeria Today

Music Stars React to Avicii’s Death

The death Friday of 28-year-old Avicii, one of the world’s most successful DJs, stunned his fans and the music world.

Here are some of the key reactions to the death of Avicii, a Swede whose real name is Tim Bergling and who was found dead in Oman.

“So sad. So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. Gone too Soon.” — Madonna, who hired Avicii as a producer on her last album, on Instagram

“We had the honor to have known him and admired him both as an artist and the beautiful person that he was.” — Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and his wife Sofia

Read More: Avicii Dies Of Health Problems At 28

“You set the precedent for the rest of us producers/opened doors and set the trends. A real groundbreaker and influencer to all your peers. You should have lived to be 150. But your music is gonna live forever.” — Prominent electronic producer Diplo, on Instagram

“We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as DJs or just enjoying life as friends.” — Leading DJ David Guetta, who collaborated with Avicii, on Twitter

“Words can not describe how I feel right now. I am gonna miss you brother.” — Dutch superstar Tiesto, an early mentor to Avicii, on Twitter

“A beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do.” — Calvin Harris, the top-paid DJ last year according to Forbes, on Twitter

“Nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and I’m very proud of him.” — Canadian DJ Deadmau5, who had mocked Avicii when he announced a retirement from touring, on Twitter

“I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us.” — Pop singer Charlie Puth on Twitter

