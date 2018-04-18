 MUSIC: TM – Open — Nigeria Today
MUSIC: TM – Open

Posted on Apr 18, 2018

TM is an EU based Nigerian international/Local artist he is from Abia state. After his smash hit single ‘bother me’ video featuring TJ2SOLO of Dem Mama soldier (DM) which has gone far and wide both home and abroad, he comes up again with another hot track titled OPEN song Issa vibe!

