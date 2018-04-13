 MUSIC: Vj Peejay – Emergency ft. Mb Jewel, Shegzman — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Vj Peejay – Emergency ft. Mb Jewel, Shegzman

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Prince Joel Akpojotor (born 28 Jan 1989), popularly known as VJ Peejay, is a Nigerian video jockey, Hypeman, television presenter, songwriter, and he is the front hypeman for Drillmedia/Streetbreed worldwide. His journey into limelight came after he starts hyping at Ad lounge (conference hotel &, suites ) and Exclusive lounge ( Tenth Planet suites) in Ogun State. VJ Peejay is dropping a hit party music titled Emergency featuring MB jewel & Shegzman. produced by Endeetone ~ M&M by  Shegzman.



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post MUSIC: Vj Peejay – Emergency ft. Mb Jewel, Shegzman appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.