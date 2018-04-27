MUSIC: Wizboyy – Magic — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Wizboyy – Magic

Magic is a rhythmic and soulfully laced euphony Afro Pop tune, that is centered on love and depth of one’s feelings. It serves a rich blend of harmonious percussions, heavy basslines and sweet melodies delivered in a style that only the Wizboyy brand can pull off. Magic was produced by Wiz Ofuasia/Magical Andy.

Likened to Lovinjitis and One Plus One; here’s MAGIC

Check out Magic on



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Wiz-Ofuasia-Magic-radio.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Wizboyy – Magic appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

