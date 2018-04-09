MUSIC: Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy – Obiaa Wone Master — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy – Obiaa Wone Master
Uptown Energy Records rapper Yaa Pono teams up with award winning dancehall singer Stonebwoy on this brand new song titled “Obiaa Wone Master”. The head bopping afrobeats song was produced by KC Beatz.
Check it out below!
