Musk’s SpaceX helps NASA get busy testing human and bull sperm in space — Nigeria Today

Musk’s SpaceX helps NASA get busy testing human and bull sperm in space
Swimming sperm will be under the microscope at the International Space Station this month. No one knows how spaceflight affects human reproduction. NASA is going to test sperm from two mammals in space.
The post Musk’s SpaceX helps NASA get busy testing human and bull sperm in space appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!