Musk’s SpaceX helps NASA get busy testing human and bull sperm in space — Nigeria Today

Musk’s SpaceX helps NASA get busy testing human and bull sperm in space

Swimming sperm will be under the microscope at the International Space Station this month. No one knows how spaceflight affects human reproduction. NASA is going to test sperm from two mammals in space.

