Mustapha Bukar finally laid to rest in Buhari’s hometown — Nigeria Today

Mustapha Bukar finally laid to rest in Buhari’s hometown

The remains of late Sen. Mustapha Bukar have been committed to mother earth at Gabas cemetery after a funeral prayers held at the Kangiwa Square located in front of the palace of the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk. Family sources said Bukar, who represents Katsina North (Daura Zone) in the Senate, died on Wednesday morning […]

Mustapha Bukar finally laid to rest in Buhari’s hometown

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

